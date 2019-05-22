Michelle was raised on boats and water skis and quickly became an enthusiast during her family’s frequent visits to Lake of the Ozarks.

Michelle Aiello joins the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau team as Marketing Consultant. Michelle will bring her advertising agency background and corporate marketing mentality to our Lake businesses. Originally a graphic designer, Michelle has excelled through creative and marketing channels and has an impressive history in project and account management, as well as involvement in campaigns and events which will benefit our CVB members.

Michelle has an Advertising and Graphic Arts degree Business Management from Webster University in St. Louis, MO and holds a Certificate of Specialization in Electronic Publication & A. A. Advertising from St. Louis Community College. Michelle has held positions as a Marketing Specialist, Account Manager and Project Coordinator in the St. Louis area for organizations like , Enterprise Holdings, Laird Technologies, Boeing, Group360 Worldwide, Divine, Inc. & Covidien.

Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director, states Michelle is outgoing with a fun-loving spirit and we are looking forward to her getting to know the Lake community on a different level and building customer relationships.”

Michelle was raised on boats and water skis and quickly became an enthusiast during her family’s frequent visits to Lake of the Ozarks. Michelle has been calling her lakeside home in Linn Creek her “weekend retreat” for many years and is now a permanent resident. Michelle values family time and hanging with friends and plans to continue her healthy lifestyle while engaging in many of the recreational, social, and volunteer activities the Lake of the Ozarks has to offer. Michelle and her husband Ron, a general contractor, have three amazing daughters; Courtney (23) an architect student at the University of Colorado, Regan (22) graduating from Mizzou and entering the University of KC Dental School, and Tess (21) who is in the accounting program at Mizzou.