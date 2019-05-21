After all, everyone does not live to be 100 and as Yates points out, “Everybody says I don’t look my age. I think that’s a delightful compliment.”

Among the many memories Audrey Yates has of her most recent birthday, the letters from President Donald Trump and Senator Roy Blunt, wishing her all as she celebrated her 100th on May 16, are one of the best. It was a special day for many reasons. Family and friends from as far away as Maine and Texas traveled to the lake area to take part in the festivities to mark the milestone.

After all, everyone does not live to be 100 and as Yates points out, “Everybody says I don’t look my age. I think that’s a delightful compliment.”

At 100, there’s not much slowing Yates down. Her friends say she puts on her make up, fixes her hair and puts on her jewelry every day. She goes to water aerobics three times a week and she just got her driver’s license.

Originally from Connecticut, Yates lived in numerous places around the world, including the Philippines. During WWll she worked for the Red Cross. Eventually she made her way to Kansas City where she lived for many years before moving to the lake. Kansas City was the place she enjoyed the most.

“I loved it. I had friends there,” she said.



It was Yates’ friends, Al and Diana Rosenbaum, who came up with the idea of getting a later from Blunt for her birthday.

“On February 1, I called Senator Blunt’s office and talked to someone named Melanie. I explained that Audrey was turning 100 on the sixteenth of May. I said she served at the Red Cross during the war and her husband was a fighter pilot during World War II and I said they are a fabulous couple. I said if there was any way we could get a card sent from Senator Blunt’s office, I’d appreciate it,” Diane recalled. “ If you could go even farther and ask the President if he could send something, I said I think that would be terrific as well. I gave him my name and address. When they sent the card from Senator Blunt’s office, they put my address on it in Kansas City. We got that on her birthday. I had not heard one thing from anybody from February 1 to May 16. Now that we get here, we see that she has one from the President as well.”

To make the celebration even more special, friends and family from other states came to her birthday party. One of her daughters, Conni, lives in Maine. The other, Kris, lives in Texas.

“I don’t see most of them a lot. It sure is great to have my daughters here,” she said.

She lit up with joy every time a new guest arrived at the party and she eagerly waited for her great grandson.