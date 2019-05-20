As Harbert was falling off of the watercraft, his leg caught in the foot well causing his leg to break.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol boat incident report, Ross Harbert, 25, of Olathe, Kansas, suffered serious injuries after an accident on Five Finger Cove at the 19.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm in Camden County.

On Sun., May 19 at 3:55 p.m. the 2017 Yamaha personal watercraft struck a series of waves causing Harbert to be thrown from the vessel. As Harbert was falling off of the watercraft, his leg caught in the foot well causing his leg to break. EMS took Harbert to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Yamaha had minor damage. The MSHP report indicated Harbert was wearing a safety device.