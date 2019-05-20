Route MM between Route 242 and Route TT – Roadway resurfacing and shoulder widening continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of May 20-31, 2019. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule. Many projects will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Camden County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 242 between Route 54 and the Miller County line – Roadway resurfacing and shoulder widening continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route MM between Route 242 and Route TT – Roadway resurfacing and shoulder widening continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route KK between Osage Beach Parkway and Turkey Bend Road – Roadway resurfacing and shoulder widening continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Business Route 54 between Route 242 and Route MM – Roadway resurfacing and shoulder widening continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Overnight Hours

Route 5 between Route 7 and Route 64 in Laclede County – Pavement repair continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-June.

Daylight Hours

Route 54 between Route KK and East Valley Drive – Pavement improvement and J-Turn installation continues.

· J-turn installation at the intersection of Route 54 and Route A has closed access to westbound Route 54 at the intersection. Traffic from Route A will need to use the Route Y interchange in order to access westbound Route 54.

· The project is scheduled for completion in August.

Route J over the Little Niangua River north of Deer Meadow Road - New bridge construction continues. Occasional lane closures are possible the week of May 20. Crews will flag traffic through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in October, 2020.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 54 over Business Route 54 in Eldon – Bridge rehabilitation in the eastbound and westbound lanes is nearing completion. Occasional eastbound and westbound lane closures are possible through the work area.

Route 54 over Old Tuscumbia Road, east of Route 52 – Bridge rehabilitation in the eastbound and westbound lanes is nearing completion. Occasional eastbound and westbound lane closures are possible through the work area.

Daylight Hours

Route 17 between Route 42 and Route 32 in Texas County – Microsurfacing is scheduled to begin the week of May 27. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route 5 between Route 52 and Troutdale Road – Rock cut cleaning will take place Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 23. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 52 between Route 5 and Westview Drive – Ditch cleaning will take place Monday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 22. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route C between Route 52 and Route 54 in Cole County – Guardrail installation, milling and resurfacing continues.

Milling work will take place between Jefferson City and Russellville the week of May 20. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.