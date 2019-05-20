One firefighter was treated on the scene by Mercy EMS personnel for heat exhaustion. The firefighter did not require transport to the hospital.

On 5/19/19 at 6:46 AM the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sugar Loaf Drive off of Sunny Slope Road west of Camdenton. Initial calls reported the structure was fully involved. Firefighters arrived to find a 2-story structure with fire showing through the roof and out all sides of the structure. A defensive fire attack was initiated. The residence was at the end of a narrow road so hose was deployed from the fire scene to Sunny Slope Road where tankers could dump water into folding tanks and relay pump water to the fire.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. One firefighter was treated on the scene by Mercy EMS personnel for heat exhaustion. The firefighter did not require transport to the hospital. The fire caused large burning embers to travel a substantial distance but due to the rain received did not cause any additional fires. MCFPD responded with 4 Engines, 5 Tankers and a Squad and was assisted at the scene by an Engine from the Osage Beach Fire District and an Engine from the Sunrise Beach Fire District. Lake Ozark Fire District moved an Engine to Mid County Station #1 to cover additional calls. Camden Ambulance District and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. Due to the amount of damage a cause for the fire could not be determined.

The residence was a total loss. All units cleared the scene at 10:30 AM. As there were no fire hydrants in the area water was shuttled to the fire in tankers. Over 20,000 gallons of water was shuttled from hydrants in the City of Camdenton.