Michael Lee Jarrett, age 58 of Montreal, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home in Montreal.

Michael was born April 23, 1961 in Versailles, Missouri, the son ofCarl and Jane (Twitchel)Jarrett. He was raised in the Kansas City area, and moved with his family to Camdenton in 1970, where he graduated from Camdenton high School.

After graduating he worked as a brick layer for many years as well as installing carpet.

Michael is survived by his parents, Carl and Jane Jarrett, of Lebanon, Missouri; his girlfriend Melinda Neal of Montreal, Missouri; his step-children, Jed Gundy, Stacy Gouldie and Laurel Gouldie; his brother Keith Jarrett of Michigan; his sister, Marilyn Persinger of Lebanon, Missouri; a nephew, Nick Gaston of Lebanon, Missouri; a niece, Billie Jane “B.J.” Looney of Camdenton, Missouri; one great-niece and three great-nephews; along with a host of other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Christina Jarrett; maternal grandparents, Acle and Opal Twitchel; his brother Douglas Gene Jarrett; and a nephew, Seth Carroll.

Michael was a loving son,brother, uncle and friend.He will always be remembered, along with the many cherished memories he helped create along the way.

Services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 11:00 am-12:00 noon prior to services at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Freedom Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Dogwood Animal Shelter, Freedom Cemetery, or charity of choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.