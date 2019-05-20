Senior Story Quest invites high school seniors in area public schools and homeschoolers to submit original short stories for inclusion in a published book and to compete for prizes and trophies.

The Lake Arts Council Literary Arts awards program was held on May 2 at Great Stone Coffee shop in Osage Beach. Literary chairman Angela Roquet-Mothersbaugh hosted the ceremony and presented awards to Nicole Capps (1st Place) from Morgan County R-1 High School, Guillaume Williams (2nd Place), homeschooler, and Riley Willoughby (3rd Place) from School of the Osage.

Roquet-Mothersbaugh, USA Today best-selling author of the Blood Vice series, created and oversaw the beginning of the Senior Story Quest fiction writing program in 2017 and has managed the contest for the past two years. Senior Story Quest invites high school seniors in area public schools and homeschoolers to submit original short stories for inclusion in a published book and to compete for prizes and trophies. All stories submitted for the contest are published and the book is on sale in the Lake Arts Council office in the Stone Crest Mall. Proceeds will help establish a youth scholarship.

The program is sponsored in part by the Missouri Arts council.