Melissa Jackson, language arts teacher at the high school, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Jackson works diligently to provide students with quality lessons and activities. Additionally, Mrs. Jackson guides students in CSTN to create relevant products and shows for our school community. Whether it be videos for Board Appreciation, Teacher/Educator of the Year, or the Education Foundation's Elegant Evening, Mrs. Jackson's students produce quality work. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.