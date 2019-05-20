Bowers produced two documentaries: “AGENDA-Grinding America Down” and “AGENDA 2 Masters of Deceit.”

Curtis Bowers, former Idaho State Representative, business owner and homeschooling father will be the special guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Key Gathering Place in Camdenton. This is an opportunity to gain a clear understanding of what is happening in the United States in regards to the Deep State and what you can do to protect future generations.

Producer of Two Documentaries

Bowers produced two documentaries: “AGENDA-Grinding America Down” and “AGENDA 2 Masters of Deceit.” He was the winner of the $101,000 grand prize for ​"Best of Festival" San Antonio Independent Christian Film Festival.

When Bowers wrote a "letter to the editor" about the drastic changes in America's culture, it became the feature story on the evening news, people protested at the Capitol, and for weeks the local newspapers were filled with responses. He realized then... he'd hit on something.

Ask almost anyone and you'll hear, "Communism is dead! The Berlin Wall came down." Though the word “communism” isn't used anymore, Mr. Bower’s film reveals the ideas behind it are alive and well in America. Join Bowers for a fascinating look at the people and groups that have successfully targeted America's morality and freedom in their effort to grind America down. It's a well-documented AGENDA that is moving forward at breakneck speed.

The movies explain that the agenda of Marxism is to:

1. Destroy the Family

2. Destroy Private Property

3. Destroy Religion

4. Destroy the Nation

Ted Baehr, Movie Guide said, "Agenda is the most powerful expose of the communist, socialist, progressive attempt to take over America produced so far."

Third Generation of State Dependents

“Agenda 2 is even better than the first movie,” Concerned Women for America Missouri Director Bev Ehlen said. “We see every day the truth of what this film is saying. The American family is in disarray. Our children are being lost. We are well into creating a third generation of state dependents, and I don't think they are content. Like all human beings they want to have self-esteem and to feel purpose. But they have been trained to be incompetent and dependent. The result is depression, anxiety, drug dependence, domestic abuse and poverty.”

For additional information call CWA Director Bev Ehlen at 314-608-0168. The Key Gathering Place is located at 1163 South Business Route 5 in Camdenton, Mo. 65020.

https://youtu.be/swBfmVKzUjU.