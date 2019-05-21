Anthony J. “Tony” Westhusing, 63

Anthony J. “Tony” Westhusing, age 63, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tony was born on April 5, 1956 and was a lifelong resident of the Lake area.

Tony’s fingerprints are present all around the lake area through his career in the construction and development business. He built many homes and several of the early condominium projects throughout the Lake of the Ozarks, most recently, The Villas at Grand Glaize.

Tony led a big life and lived it to the fullest in his short time here with us. He had many interests through the years. As a kid he and his family traveled around the area to Motocross races where he and his brother raced nearly every weekend during the season. He loved boating and owned boats from small to large throughout the years. He was involved in car racing in the 80’s for a short time.

Tony loved horses from a young age and enjoyed owning them and trail riding whether locally or traveling to organized trail rides in southern Missouri. He loved riding motorcycles, especially his Harley Davidson. Tony truly enjoyed his farm, raising cattle and horses and traveling around the country in his Motorhome.

Tony is survived by his little dog Princess Mia and his loving companion Nancy Histed of the home; son Anthony J Westhusing II, and wife Christa and granddaughters Ella and Sophia of Linn Creek, Missouri; daughter Andrea Westhusing, and fiancé Shane Balash and granddaughter Lexie and grandsons Logan and Chansten of Nixa, Missouri. He is also survived by his siblings Cathy Mueller and husband Ed of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Anna Stoltz and husband Al of Kimberling City, Missouri, Paul Westhusing and wife Paula and John Westhusing, all of Osage Beach, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Tony will be truly missed by many whose lives he touched. He had a big, generous heart for his family and friends and you could always count on him to have ‘something’ to say. He made us laugh and drove us crazy and we loved him dearly. He leaves a very big hole in our lives and hearts.

Services for Tony will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Ozark. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 with Mass following.

A celebration of life will be held following the services and will be announced at a later time. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to a charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.