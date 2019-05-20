A Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Osage Beach Police Department.

A Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Osage Beach Police Department. Participants will run a 10-mile route to Bagnell Dam Blvd. For more information, go to www.somo.org.

LotO Train Club Show

The Lake of the Ozarks Train Club Show will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free with lots of vendors and fun for the family. The event will be held at 547 West US Hwy 54 in Camdenton.

Disc Golf Tournament

A disc golf tournament will be held at the Dragon Ridge course at the Camdenton City Park from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There are pro, advanced and junior divisions. Register online at www.discgolfscene.com or call 417-818-7465.