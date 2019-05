Kirksville High School seniors were recently honored for their selections as Student Leaders of the Month with Truman ROTC and National Guard. Pictured with Mr. Justin Hirniak and Lt. Col. David Ward are Keith Davis III, Andrew Bohon, Zoe Korte, Skylar Petersen, Noah Kizzire, Josephina Nichting, Seger Nelson, Jared Grgurich and Rhea Rechav.