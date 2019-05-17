Tractor Supply Company customers raised $917,954 in 12 days during this year’s Paper Clover spring fundraiser, which funds scholarships for 4-H programs.

Customers purchased paper clovers — the emblem of 4-H — for a donation nationwide from March 27 to April 7. Money collected through the program stays in the state where it was donated and funds opportunities to learn about topics including animal care, woodworking and civic responsibility.

Another Paper Clover event will be held in the fall, from Oct. 9-20.