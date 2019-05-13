Francine (Lohnes) Delorme-Greene, 46, of Fargo, ND, began her journey to the Spirit World on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home in Fargo.

Francine (Lohnes) Delorme-Greene, 46, of Fargo, ND, began her journey to the Spirit World on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home in Fargo. The Wake for Francine will be held on Monday, May 13 at the Tekakwitha Center, St. Michael beginning at 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael will leave on Monday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza in Devils Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery. Francine ‘Franny’ Joyce Delorme-Greene, daughter of Vivian Lohnes and Jesse A. McKay Jr. was born April 1, 1973, of Devils Lake, ND. Francine also known as ‘Fran’ or ‘Franny’, was raised in the Fort Totten/St. Michael, ND, area and received her education at Four Winds Community School. Francine held a number of positons around the Spirit Lake and Devils Lake, ND, communities. Among the number of positons she held was working at the Sioux Manufacturing Corporation (SMC), Spirit Lake Casino, and Head housekeeping with Fireside Inn and Suites. Francine earned her carpentry certification at Cankdeska Cikana Community College which lead her to pursue her Contractor License. Francine had a love for the classic rock music of the 70's and 80's. Her top go to bands were ‘Motley Crue’, ‘AC/DC’, ‘Ozzy Osborne’ and ‘KISS’. In Francine's spare time she enjoyed movies, playing cards and dice and Skippo. Francine had a love of adventure and travel from new experiences to cozying-up at home. Francine traveled from around North Dakota to Minnesota, Oregon, South Dakota, California and Indiana. She enjoyed fixing-up her own projects which were related to her carpentry skills. Francine wasn't afraid of a challenge whether it was in the field of construction or her own personal dealing. Knowing Francine was a blessing to all because of her uplifting spirit. Francine's smile could light-up a room putting people in a better mood. She could walk into any place with a big smile and a cheer-full demeanor. She had a big heart always ready to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren which she had a way of wilding yet but calming them. She enjoyed spending her adult time partying like a rock star. She had a laugh that was contagious with her own unique sassy sarcasm. Some will always remember her as the 80's queen with the love of her ‘ganja.’ Francine left her impression on the hearts of many. In the end its not the years in her life that count, its the life in her years. Francine is Survived by her loving family; daughters, Antoinette (Craig) Delorme-Nelson, Mary (James) Delorme-McKay, Shacqouia (Shaq) Delorme-Greene, Tawny Greene; mother, Vivian Lohnes; brothers, Ronald ‘Ron’ Delorme, Anthony ‘Tony’ Delorme, Jesse A. McKay III; grandchildren Veronica, Randal, Aeryus, Liam, Phoenix, Amelia, and LaMina; nephews, Jesse McKay IV, Cole Delorme, Caelen and Joran Lohnes; nieces, Camille and Cheyenne Delorme, Ray Ann McKay, Jasmine Lohnes; uncles Corby (Arv), Murry, Kenny, Roger ‘Busty’, Ronald ‘Ronny’ McKay Sr.; aunts, Ramona ‘Mona’ (John) Chaske, Lorraine ‘Josie’, Deanna ‘Anna’, Rosita ‘Zeda’ McKay; many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Francine was preceded in the Spirit World by; her father, Jesse A. McKay Jr.; daughter, Dolly Mae Delorme; grandchild, Tanner N. delaPaz; uncles, Anthony Lohnes Jr., Willis Lohnes, Emerson Redfox-Lohnes, Jerome ‘Sonny’ McKay, Rodney ‘Cowboy’ McKay, Robert ‘Sox’ McKay; aunts, Angeline Lohnes, Frances Abraham; niece, Felicia Delorme; grandparents, Anthony and Mary Lohnes. If we have forgotten anyone in these hard times we apologize. Pallbearers: Jesse A. McKay III Anthony ‘Tony’ Delorme, Ronald ‘Ron’ Delorme, John Lohnes, Corby McKay, Ronald ‘Ronny’ McKay, Chris Nelson Jr., Waylon ‘Tug’ St. Claire. Honorary Pallbearers: Mona and John Chaske, Debra Olson, Arvella McKay, Jolleen ‘JoJo’ St. Claire, Rena Lohnes, Barbra Jackson, Billy Klein, Loretta and Glen Delorme, Viola ‘Cookie’ Delorme, Sheila Delorme, Butch Lohnes, Barbra Walkingeagle.