The Kiwanis Club of Kirksville will host an open house May 16 at Maxwell’s in downtown Kirksville. The public is invited to attend the event to enjoy free appetizers and learn more about the Kiwanis Club’s mission to serve children.

“The Kirksville Kiwanis Club believes every child deserves to be happy, healthy, safe, and loved,” Kiwanis Club of Kirksville President Racheal Young said. “We invite the community to come and learn more about our service, from the Kiwanis Inclusive Playground, to our Reading is Fundamental and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs, to the Kirksville Kiwanis Farmers’ Market, and so much more.”

For more information, contact kirksvillekiwanis@gmail.com.