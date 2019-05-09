Bergstrom Cars decided to donate $25 for every vehicle sold to the Engbergs throughout the month of April as part of the Bergstrom Cars Cares program.

When they heard that a fire claimed the family home of Byron and Megan Engberg, the employees at Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC, Marketplace Ford Lincoln, and Lake Toyota immediately came together and asked how our organization could help this family. Bergstrom Cars decided to donate $25 for every vehicle sold to the Engbergs throughout the month of April as part of the Bergstrom Cars Cares program. Because of all of the people who purchased in April, Bergstrom Cars was able to give them a check for $4,700! Jeremy Devier, Executive VP of Bergstrom Cars, said “The Engbergs are both educators who have given so much to area youth over the years, and it was great to be able to help in their time of need with the support of the community.”

Here is the video of the presentation.