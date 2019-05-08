The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss a sidewalk project set to take place in Downing.

The proposed project is located along U.S. Route 136 between Cemetery Street and Angus Drive. Individuals who have property adjoining the project are encouraged to attend. The project is part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring all MoDOT facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is planned to start in the summer of 2020.

The meeting will be held May 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Downing Community Fire Station.