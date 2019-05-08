The City of Kirksville is working toward creating a long-term plan to make Kirksville more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists, and several city commissions will be involved in the process.

Assistant City Manager Ashley Young and City Planner Chayton True attended the Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission’s Tuesday meeting to discuss the Kirksville Active Mobility Plan. KAMP is a long-term project aimed at increasing the availability of walking and biking trails, sidewalks and bike lanes throughout the city.

The plan is still in the development stages, and Young said input is being sought from the LPRC as well as the Airport and Transportation Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“What we’re doing is taking all that feedback back, meeting with multiple departments within the city — because again, this affects multiple areas within the city state from planning to public works to parks and recreation to community development — and then moving forward with the revised plan, which we’ll then bring back to you,” Young said.

The plan would eventually need to be improved by the City Council.

Young said city staff is devoting significant focus to the plan because trails are a commonly requested amenity at parks, while increased connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists can promote safety and public health.

The plan highlights major corridors throughout the city as proposed locations of new sidewalks and bike lanes, and several parks as proposed locations of walking trails. New trails are already included in parks master plans for Rotary Park, North Park and Brashear Park, and the Forest Lake Area Trails System organization is working to fund a trail to connect Kirksville’s streets with trails at Thousand Hills State Park.

One goal of the plan is to ensure that citizens throughout the city can safely walk to parks, for example by adding sidewalks on New Street for ease of access to Rotary Park.

The proposed plan spans 20 years. True said it will provide a blueprint for future decisions to ensure they are in line with the city’s overall goals.

“We have limited resources financially in the city, so this would offer the opportunity to guide those limited resources to where we need it the most, to make the biggest impact,” True said.

True said the plan also aims to focus on giving residents the option of biking or walking to common destinations, like grocery stores or workplaces, rather than driving to encourage exercise. He said the current design of the city makes this difficult for many people.

Young said having amenities like trails available can help attract new people to Kirksville, as well as companies looking at quality of life factors for their employees.

“We’re in an arms race with every community in this country,” Young said.

Parks and Recreation Director Rodney Sadler also gave the LPRC an update on the status of the new Kirksville Aquatic Center. The project has been put out for bid to general contractors, and bidding will close May 21. The current facility is planned to close at the end of June.

The city is auctioning off several pieces of equipment from the current outdoor pool and the Rotary Park playground on the auction site Purple Wave.

Sadler said the city’s skate park will remain closed for the foreseeable future after a contractor evaluated the wooden skate ramps as too unsafe to be used in their current condition. He said the area’s weather, particularly snow, has caused extensive damage to the wood.

Following the model used when the skate park was originally opened, Sadler said he intends to bring together a group of skateboarders and the parents of young skateboarders to re-examine how to rebuild the park, or consider constructing a new one in a different location. He said the goal would be to replace the wooden equipment with steel or concrete.

The Commission also reviewed the master plan for Brashear Park, which includes the eventual construction of an additional shelter and playground as well as a splash pad.