The Columbia Police Department will host a public input and policy review meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at city hall.

The meeting will offer members of the public a chance to weigh in on changes to police policy on officer involved shootings, line of duty deaths, the use of the anti-overdose drug Naloxone and a new remote restraint device.

The meeting will be held in Room 1A near the main entrance. For copies of the draft policies click here.