The Mexico varsity baseball team has had to make the most of every baserunner it's had this year because it generally gets outhit by the opposition, but on Monday at Moberly in North Central Missouri Conference play the squad racked up a dozen hits and was led by Jesse Fennewald at 2-for-4.

Cole Whalen also got on his horse and rode it all the way to a 2-for-3 performance with a run, one RBI and a walk for the Bulldogs that Gage Worley looked to compliment by charting two hits and a RBI in four at-bats. League victories are never easy to come by, though, so when the Spartans posted nine hits and even managed to draw two walks, nothing was for certain on either side.

That's why familiar faces are comforting for a reason, because you wouldn't let them keep coming into your life if they weren't bringing good news. Whalen knows that and yet just keeps delivering like the North Star, true as ever. This time what he gave Mexico was six-innings on the mound in which he gave up three runs, one earned, on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts to earn the decision in what would be a 4-3 win for his team.

"We were able to complete the sweep against Moberly this year, going 3-0 against them. This game was not like the other two, where we had a pitcher's duel," said coach Brandon Schafer. "Cole Whalen was able to stay low in the zone and get out of sticky situations throughout the game. He has really been throwing well lately, which is vital going in to District play. Cole and Jesse Fennewald came through offensively, giving us good at-bats and getting jobs done when necessary."

Another tale that needs to be told from within this story is that of Taylor Bledsoe, who went 1-for-3 with two runs. Zach Watkins and Daelyn Feigenspan also had 1-for-3 showings in this contest, as did Cody Rowe, but if Ty Prince hadn't scored and clocked a RBI with his lone hit in four at-bats this would have been a much longer game. Prince pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning, as well.

"Taylor Bledsoe did a great job getting on-base and moving around the base paths to score two of the four runs," Schafer said. "We ended the season on a winning streak, so hopefully we can ride this momentum into district play."