Central Methodist University student Grace McIntosh, from Hannibal, was recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) — the nation's largest leadership society, according to Cassandra Frink, CMU's NSLS advisor.

Students are selected for membership based on either academic standing and/or leadership potential. Candidacy is nationally recognized as an achievement of honorable distinction. Nationwide, with 655 chapters, the NSLS currently has 1,029,952 members.

In addition to honorable distinction, the NSLS provides a step-by-step program for members to build their leadership skills through participation at their campus or online. After completion, members receive a leadership certificate and take their place among the top student leaders at their campus and across the country, Frink said.

"I am thrilled at the amount of student interest toward the organization," she said. "This particular chapter is student led. I am very proud of the impact they have had on their peers."

McIntosh is a sophomore and a marine biology major at CMU.

