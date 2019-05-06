A special waste collection is coming up and is open to residents in Phelps County as well as Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Pulaski and Washington counties.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission along with Washington County with funding through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District are offering the waste collection for household and farm items only – materials from businesses will not be accepted.

The collection takes place Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington County Airport, located at 10351 Airport Road, Mineral Point, Missouri.

Stoves, washers, dryers, hot water heaters and other appliances will be collected free of charge; as well as, computer components, laptop computers, keyboards, hair dryers, VCR or DVD players, cell phones and any item that runs on a cord or battery.

Oil and gas must be removed from tanks of any items such as push mowers and weed eaters. Items that won’t be accepted include VHS and data tapes, floppy disks, transformers, capacitors or ballasts not clearly marked ’No PCBs.’

Smoke detectors won’t be accepted, and thermostats, medical waste, gas containers such as propane, oxygen, nitrous oxide — or anything leaking oil or acid, such as batteries, broken ink or toner cartridges, alkaline batteries, broken CRTS, TVs and monitors won’t be accepted at the Saturday collection.

There will be fees on certain items that will be collected — a $25 for CRT TVs over 27 inches and wood console TVs, a $20 for CRT TVs under 26 inches, a $15 for flat screen TVs and a $10 fee for all computer monitors and refrigerated appliances with freon.

The fees for tires will be $2 each for passenger tires, $7.50 each for truck tires and $35 each for tractor tires.

Participants of the program are further required to unload the items themselves. The collection is open to any households in the Ozark Rivers District, which includes Phelps County as well as Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities with populations of 500 or more.



The solid waste district is tasked with reducing the amount of waste that ends up in a landfill by 40 percent. For those unable to participate in the collection, mark your calendars for the June 8 collection in Rolla from 8 a.m. to noon in the Brewer Science parking lot at 2401 Brewer Drive.

The district’s strategy for solid waste reduction, which has been individually adopted by all member governments and approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources involves education, while also reducing solid waste in member counties and cities. The Meramec Regional Planning Commission provides administration of the district and assists with a variety of implementation projects.

The Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District is governed by a full council and executive board made up of local elected officials and their appointees, and receives input from an advisory committee of local citizens and industry representatives.

For more information about The Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District or waste reduction and recycling opportunities in the Ozark Rivers area visit www.ozarkrivers.org