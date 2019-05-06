An Eggs and Issues Breakfast hosted by Lake Regional Health System will be held in the third floor conference room.

Eggs and Issues Breakfast

An Eggs and Issues Breakfast hosted by Lake Regional Health System will be held in the third floor conference room. Breakfast will be served May 10 from 7:30-8 a.m. with a speaker addressing Opioids - What Businesses Need to Know from 8-9 a.m.

Greg Gagnon Golf Tourney

The Greg Gagnon Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort May 10. Cost is $150 per golfer, which includes a $50 gift card to The Oaks Pro Shop, greens fees, box lunch and dinner and “Pick Your Prize” raffle.

Kayak Meet Up

The first Kayak Meet Up of the season will take place on the steps at Ha Ha Tonka May 11 (by the Spring Trail). No registration is required. The group will head out around 8:30 p.m.