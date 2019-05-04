Center Place Singers at Stone Church service

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Put Love Into Action.” The Center Place Singers, along with instrumentalists Doug White, Patricia Henshaw and Phyllis Gregg, will provide music, Randy Gunn will be presiding and Sandra Byrne will be speaking. Closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. Go to www.stone-church.org or call 816-254-2211 for more information.

Senior care presentation at Ascension Lutheran

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, will host a presentation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 for seniors and their caretakers. The topic is understanding dementia: caring for a loved one with the disease. Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 for more information.

Summer music series at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, begins its summer music series with a saxophone quartet concert at 2 p.m., May 12. The Womsheviks Quartet was formed at UMKC and is premiering works by the school's composition studio. The event is free and open to the public, though a $10 donation is suggested to help cover musicians' costs.

– Examiner staff