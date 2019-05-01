An Adair County jury found a Kirksville man guilty of multiple theft charges Friday in Adair County Circuit Court.

Dustin Ryan Glaspie, 28, was found guilty of a class D felony of stealing, a class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm, three class D felonies of possession of a controlled substance, and a class B misdemeanor of property damage in the second degree.

Glaspie, who was represented by Barry Cundiff, will be sentenced June 17 by Second Circuit Presiding Judge Russell Steele. The case was prosecuted by Stephen Sokoloff, of Kennett, Mo.

Glaspie was arrested Dec. 24, 2017, after Kirksville Police officers executed a search warrant on his apartment. Several items that had been reported stolen were recovered, including a shotgun, cologne, cash, prescription medication and nearly $400 in Christmas presents that had been stolen from a vehicle’s trunk.

The jury deliberated for a little more than two hours. Glaspie was remanded to custody of the Adair County Jail.