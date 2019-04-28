A.T. Still University has announced speakers for its upcoming Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health commencement ceremonies.

Rear Adm. Dr. Joyce M. Johnson, U.S. Public Health Service (retired), will serve as KCOM commencement speaker. Dr. Johnson is a clinical and adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Medicine and health care administration graduate program. She has public health expertise in both the civilian and military sectors.

Dr. Johnson’s last active duty assignment was with the U.S. Coast Guard as director, health and safety (surgeon general).

“Dr. Johnson is a nationally recognized physician and leader who has served the profession in extraordinary ways,” Dr. Margaret Wilson, KCOM dean, said in a press release. “We are very honored to have her serve as our commencement speaker.”

KCOM commencement will be at 10 a.m. May 18 at Truman State University’s Baldwin Hall Auditorium. Dr. Donald Suggs, a retired oral surgeon from St. Louis, will serve as commencement speaker for MOSDOH.

Dr. Suggs is also majority shareholder of the St. Louis American, an award-winning African American newspaper. Dr. Suggs is originally from east Chicago and attended Indiana University. He completed his post-graduate work at St. Louis’ Homer G. Phillips Hospital and Washington University’s School of Dental Medicine. He completed a two-year tour with the U.S. Air Force and was chief of oral surgery at Dover Air Force Base. He was the first African American associate clinical professor at St. Louis University Dental School.

“Dr. Suggs is a champion for civil rights, strong proponent for dental education, active community leader and respected oral surgeon,” said Dr. Dwight McLeod, MOSDOH dean. “(We are) honored to have him speak at this year’s commencement ceremony.”

MOSDOH commencement will be 10 a.m. May 17 at Truman State University’s Baldwin Hall Auditorium.