Less than two days after a regular meeting, the School of the Osage Board of Education met in special session to accept the resignation of a longtime member of the board.

The board met in regular session on Monday evening. On Tuesday a meeting notice was posted for a special session on Wednesday during which the board accepted the resignation of jay Edward’s and appointed former member BJ Page to fill the vacancy his resignation created. Edward’s resignation did not state a reason for his decision to step down from the school board. Edwards was first elected to the board in 2002 and served until 2010. He was reelected in 2012 and served until his resignation in 2019. Edwards was currently serving as vice-president of the board.

B. J. Page served 15 years on the board. Page will serve until the next regularly scheduled school board election.

Other members of the board are Mary Whitman, who serves as president of the board, Dale Law, Kathy Vance, Todd Miller, Darrick Steen and Alison Schneider.