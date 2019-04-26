The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council was formed in 2007 with the mission of promoting water safety here at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council is gearing up to kickoff the 2019 safe boating season with an emphasis on education and getting the community involved.

On May 11, will be spearheading a water safety day. The event will get underway at Camden on the Lake. This is a free, family friendly event but seating will be limited. The seminar gets started at 8:30 am with a breakfast courtesy of Big Thunder and Camden on the lake along with a tour of a Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division boat and a U.S. The seminar gets underway at 9:00 a.m. with guest speakers from the Water Patrol Division and Coast Guard. The agencies will explain the similarities and differences in what they do and how they work together on Lake of the Ozarks. Also scheduled to present are lake area resident Daren Keim, who will be sharing a personal account of the importance of lifejackets and Alex Otte, a college student about the dangers of boating and alcohol.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council was formed in 2007 with the mission of promoting water safety here at Lake of the Ozarks. Specifically, the council promotes wearing life jackets and designating captains.

The council has representatives from the local area Chambers of Commerce, Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Division, Camden County Health Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Ameren Missouri.

Members of the safety committee are also involved in teaching water safety lessons in the lake schools.

Reaching children at a young age and reinforcing the importance of responsibility around the water is part of the committee’s mission.

In an effort to promote water safety at the lake, the water safety council will continue their campaign this summer to encourage boaters to designate a captain. The organization continues to bring waterfront businesses on board by asking them to provide non-alcoholic beverages to designated boat drivers who present keychains.