Forrest “Layne” Helton, 76, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home in Eldon, Missouri. He was born October 20, 1942 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Truman David and Olive Edith (Brown) Helton. On May 26, 1962 in Eldon, Missouri he was united in marriage to Barbara (Hager) Helton who survives of the home.

Other survivors include,

Children, Kimberly S. Ingham of Eldon, MO; Kevin Layne Helton (Millie) of Eldon, MO; KaLayna D. Brewer (Dennis) of Richmond, MO

Three Grandchildren, Steven S. Helton (Chelsea); Rachel D. Mathes (Aaren); Robert D. Brewer

Great Grandson, Spencer Layne Helton

Sister, Joyce Brumley of Tuscumbia, MO

As a child Layne started out farming with his Dad on the family farm.

Layne began his excavation and dozing career with an International dozer clearing trees on the farm, which was the start of his first company, Layne’s Dozing.

As the business grew to include his wife and children, Helton Construction Company, Inc. was started in September of 1971. The company continued to grow, developing lakes, roads, condominium projects, golf courses, and large site development projects.

Some projects included the Kansas City International Speedway, mining flint clay near High Hill, MO, that was used for making heat tiles on the NASA Space Shuttle, rebuilding Missouri River Levee Systems after floods, and excavation work on the Osage River Bridge in Tuscumbia which was the nation’s first stimulus project in 2009.

Layne was baptized in Tuscumbia, MO in November of 1976, and is a member of the First Christian Church of Eldon, MO. Layne enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming and continued to work in construction and farming until he went to his new home in Heaven.

Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the First Christian Church of Eldon, MO with Rev. Bill Foglesong officiating.

Burial will follow at Dooley Cemetery in Eldon, MO. Memorials in his name are suggested to Dooley Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.