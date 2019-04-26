Currently, cultivation and manufacturing will be allowed in industrial zoning and dispensaries in a C2 zone.

The city of Camdenton will discuss ways to sort out their ordinances surrounding inclusion of medical marijuana within the city at their next city aldermen meeting. One of the key topics is the changing of a number of planning and zoning codes to determine where cultivation and manufacturing will be allowed, as well as dispensaries.

Currently, cultivation and manufacturing will be allowed in industrial zoning and dispensaries in a C2 zone. The city will also determine what distance these operations must be away from certain facilities, such as daycares and schools.

With the state ruling on medical marijuana, this tuning of the code is to ensure the functioning of the product works in a way that the city sees fit. City Clerk Renee Kingston says they should complete zoning changes by the end of May and finalize changes to business licenses and offense codes by the end of July.



Kingston says the city has been approached by a number of individuals seeking out ruling on opening dispensaries, but won’t be able to entertain anyone until these changes have been finalized and approved.

Medical Marijuana forums have been a hot topic of discussion around the lake. Cities on the westside, as well as lake Osage Beach, have opened their ears to various opinions on the law and how to best implement it within local economies.