The hardwood forests that line the winding roads and the 1,150 miles of shoreline along the Lake of the Ozarks become a palette of soft green with pops of white and pinks from the Flowering Dogwoods and Redbud trees.

As sure as the coming of spring at the Lake of the Ozarks is the annual Dogwood Festival in Camdenton, which takes place April 25-27.

While the Lake of the Ozarks was recently voted one of the top two destinations in the nation for viewing colorful fall foliage by readers of USA Today, springtime in the Ozarks is a sight to behold as well.

As the longest running springtime event at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Dogwood Festival in Camdenton celebrates it's 69th year the weekend of April 25-27. The festival typically coincides with the peak season of the blooming of Missouri's state tree, the Flowering Dogwood and brings in between 8,000 to 10,000 people from around the Midwest to enjoy the colorful scenery and the different activities and events that take place over the weekend.

"We look forward to the Dogwood Festival every year," says Trish Creach, executive director of the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce. "Springtime at the Lake of the Ozarks is so beautiful and the festival is a fun way to celebrate the season. There's always something for everyone to enjoy, so it's a great event for families and visitors of all ages."

The 2019 Dogwood Festival gets underway the evening of Thursday, April 25 with the opening of the carnival area, located at the Camdenton Middle School, from 5-10 p.m. In addition to the carnival, there are several other activities taking place at the middle school throughout the weekend. On Friday, there will be live musical entertainment from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and carnival rides from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. On Saturday, the carnival rides run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with dance performances and live music taking place from 12 noon until 7 p.m.

Locally made arts and crafts and a variety of food and refreshments will be sold on location at many vendor booths all weekend.

At the Camden County Museum, there will be displays of handmade creations by the Lake Area Woodworkers all weekend. The Camden County Museum Players present their first dinner theater production of the 2019 season during the Dogwood Festival. The play, a western-themed, "rootin' tootin'" melodrama set in the late 1890s, is called "Deadwood Dick or, The Game of Gold." Doors open at 5 p.m. with a spaghetti dinner buffet being served at 5:30 p.m. The curtain goes up and the play begins at 7 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday evenings. Tickets for the dinner and play are $15 per person and reservations are suggested as seats are limited. For more details on the dinner theater or to reserve tickets, call 573-346-7191, extension 8, or visit www.CamdenCountyMuseum.org.

Additional Friday events include garage sales taking place at St. Anthony's Church from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Our Savior's Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., respectively. There also will be a fish fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 4 until 7:30 p.m.Other activities taking place on Saturday include the Dogwood Festival 5K Fun Run, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. beginning at at the Camdenton High School. The United Methodist Church hosts a pancake breakfast from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. and the St. Anthony's Church garage sale runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the garage sale at Our Savior's runs from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The "Time Traveler - Past, Present and Future" themed Dogwood Festival parade takes place at 10 a.m. in downtown Camdenton. The Camdenton Memorial Lake-Regional Airport hosts Young Eagles Flights from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. where children from 8 to 17 years of age can learn about aviation and fly in a small airplane with the pilots from the Lake Aviation Center. And, Community Christian Church hosts the "Worship Under the Dogwoods" service at 2 p.m.

For more information on the 2019 Dogwood Festival, including a schedule of activities, locations of events and complete list of booths and vendors, visit the chamber's website at www.CamdentonChamber.com.

There are many lodging options available for those looking to plan a spring getaway to the Lake of the Ozarks. From full-service resorts to smaller, family-owned resorts, romantic bed and breakfasts to rustic cabins and comfortable campgrounds and RV parks, as well as rental vacation homes and condominiums, visitors have no shortage of lodging choices. For a complete listing of accommodations available around the Lake area, visit the "Lodging" page at www.FunLake.com.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, April 26

• Our Savior Lutheran Church Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 442 E. Hwy 54

• St. Anthony’s Church Garage Sale, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., 1874 N. Bus. Hwy. 5

• Fine Art Display, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Central Bank, 170 E. Hwy 54*

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 4-7:30 p.m., 547 W Hwy. 54

• Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Camden County Museum

• Lake Area Woodworker’s Display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Camden County Museum

• DECA Craft Show, 5:30-8 p.m., Middle School, S. Bus. Hwy 5

• Food & Craft Booths, 5-10 p.m., Middle School, S. Bus. Hwy 5

• Elegant Evening & Art Gallery Walk, 5:30 p.m., Camdenton High School

• Live Entertainment, 6-9 p.m., Middle School Parking Lot

• Carnival, 5-10 p.m. Middle School Parking Lot ($20 wrist band from 5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27

• Pancake Breakfast, 6:30-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, W. Hwy. 54

• 5K Fun Run, 7:30 a.m., Camdenton High School

• St. Anthony’s Church Garage Sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 1874 North Hwy. 5

• Our Savior Lutheran Church Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, 442 E. Hwy 54

• DECA Craft Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Middle School

• Fine Art Display, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Central Bank, Hwy. 54 East

• Food and Crafts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Middle School Parking Lot

• Dogwood Festival Parade, 10 a.m., Downtown Camdenton

• Student Art Exhibit, 12-3 p.m., Camdenton High School

• Worship Under The Dogwoods, 2 p.m., Community Christian Church, N. Bus. 5

• Young Eagles Flights, 12-3:30 p.m. Camdenton Airport, S. Hwy 5

• Live Entertainment, 12-7 p.m., Middle School Parking Lot

• Lake Area Woodworker’s Display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Camden County Museum

• Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Camden County Museum

• Spring into Crossover , 7 p.m., Camdenton High School

• Carnival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Middle School Parking Lot ($20 Wrist Band from 5-9 p.m.)