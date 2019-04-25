The Ford became airborne, came down and hit a ditch, overturned, struck the ground and came to rest on its roof.

A Linn Creek driver had serious injuries after the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and landed on its roof early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Richard Musselman, 25, of Linn Creek, suffered serious injuries after an accident on Route V in Camden County.

On Thurs., Apr. 25 at 1:44 a.m. the 2006 Ford Explorer Musselman was driving ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and hit a driveway. The Ford became airborne, came down and hit a ditch, overturned, struck the ground and came to rest on its roof. A Mercy EMS transported Musselman to Lake Regional.

The Ford was totaled. The crash report indicated Musselman was not wearing a seat belt.