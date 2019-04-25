The Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance (LOWA) is having a native plant sale on April 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The sale features plants native to Missouri such as Cardinal Flower, Missouri Coneflower and Garden Phlox and are in quart-size containers selling for $4.50 each. Come early to hear a presentation on Landscaping for Birds by Paige Witek of the Missouri River Bird Observatory which begins at 2:30 p.m. Visit Southwest Stone Supply, 6386 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach to find perennial natives to add to your landscape.