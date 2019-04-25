Robert Antone “Bob” Bastel, age 73, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was born May 11, 1945 in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of Julius Fredrick and Betty Rae (Baker) Bastel.

On September 5, 1964 in Kansas City, Kansas, he was united in marriage to Donna Marie Curran. Together they shared the past fifty-four years of marriage.

Bob was raised in the Kansas City area. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Kansas City where he eventually became a remodeling contractor. After spending many weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks, he and Donna moved there full-time in 1992.

He was a member of the Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 in Laurie, Zack Wheat American Legion Post #624 in Sunrise Beach, Lake of the Ozarks Horseshoe Club and the Coral Sea Association. In his free time, he enjoyed horseshoes, fishing and collecting coins.

He ran and participated in a Cornhole League in Laurie. He very much enjoyed drinking beer with his buddies.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Bastel of the home; a son, Paul Bastel and wife Kelley of Gravois Mills, Missouri; a daughter, Rhonda Colgan and husband Patrick of Walpole, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Cortney Holliday, Zackary Bastel, Ethan Colgan and Casey Colgan; two great-grandchildren, Devron and Nevaeh Holliday; two sisters, Joan Bastel of Laurie, Missouri and Jennifer Steffee of Mission, Kansas and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Keighley Alyea and three siblings, Sandra Johnson, Larry Bastel and Bonnie McClure-Amos.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Vinny’s Café in Laurie,

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.