The Osage Beach Senior Center will host a special event for veterans on Thursday, May 16, beginning at 11 am with lunch at no cost to veterans. A presentation by Bob Carson and a video about Carson’s division, the 42nd Rainbow Division will follow at 1 pm.

A member of the famed 42nd Rainbow Division, Carson fought his way across Germany and was one of the first 20 riflemen to enter Dachau Prison, freeing over 30,000 emaciated prisoners. The film, made by two Pentagon colonels for the Library of Congress War Memorial Museum in Alexandria, Virginia, followed a series of phone conversations which Carson described as strange because, at first, he thought they might be a prank.

The callers persisted, however, asking more and more detailed questions about Carson’s war experience and recounting the results of their research in the Army’s records.

The Colonels asked Carson directly if he was in Dachau Prison and Carson answered that he was one of the first. Carson said the next question was, “Can you prove it?” His answer seemed to satisfy them. Using a camera taken from a German SS Trooper, Carson took photographs of dead prisoners, photographs of conditions, and photographs of guards in the most brutal prison in World War II Germany and mailed the prints, bearing his signature and date on the back, to his bride back home.

The Pentagon Colonels came to Carson’s home at Lake of the Ozarks and shot the video in Carson’s dining room converted into a film studio, where Carson recalled in great detail the Rainbow Division’s march across Hitler’s Germany, and its fight against entrenched German units for every mile of enemy territory as the 42nd advanced toward Munich in the final days of the war. Munich, heavily damaged by Allied bombing, unleashed withering sniper fire on the 42nd Division soldiers. On the last official day of WW II, Carson lost two of his closest combat buddies to that sniper fire.

To this day, Carson describes both men as genuine heroes of the war. One must wonder what those soldiers did to cause an actual liberator of Dachau Prison to call them a hero. Bob Carson may explain on Thursday, May 16 at the Osage Beach Senior Center, 5709A Osage Beach Parkway.

The lunch begins at 11 am and is free for veterans. Seniors 60 and over pay $4.00. Citizens under 60 pay $6.50.