The Mexico City Council made decisions on several resolutions Monday, including engineering agreements for sidewalk improvements along Muldrow Street.

The first resolution related to tourism tax-related funding. Mexico Assistant City Manager Roger Haynes provided information on funding requests from Mexico Jaycees, Mexico Young Farmers and Simmons' Stables Preservation Fund Inc. for advertising purposes. The tourism commission reviewed the applications last week.

The Mexico Jaycees are seeking $5,000 for the Soybean Festival Aug. 23-25, Young Farmers are asking for $5,966 for its truck-tractor pull on June 8 and Simmons' Stables for its fourth annual International Saddlebred Hall of Fame event June 29 are requesting $1,000, which is a new request. Requests from Jaycees and Simmons' were recommended as presented and the tourism commission recommended providing $4,000 to Young Farmers, Haynes said.

Council Member Chris Williams inquired as to why a smaller amount was recommended for Young Farmers than for the Jaycees.

"The Soybean Festival, while it does attract people downtown, it doesn't bring tourism really," he said. "When I go there, I don't see a bunch of different people and there are not people staying in hotels for the soybean festival."

For the Young Farmers truck-tractor pull, rigs and other equipment are seen at Mexico motels, he said, and participants come into town a couple days prior to the event.

Two tourism commission members operate a motel or bed and breakfast in town and they said they do get overnight guests during the Soybean Festival, Haynes said.

"The truck-tractor pull is a one-day event, versus a multi-day event, and a lot of the participants in the truck-tractor pull are basically self contained," he said, explaining they have the ability to cook and sleep in his or her rig.

Because the Soybean Festival is over a weekend, rather than one-day, that is why there is the funding difference, he said. The resolution was approved by the council.

The first phase for Muldrow sidewalks includes the need for engineer's plans. The city received a grant through the Transportation Alternatives Program through the Missouri Department of Transportation to update sidewalks along that street from Jackson Street to Quisenberry Street, except for at railroad right-of-ways.

"This project is one that is small enough we were able to go to MoDOT's on-call engineering list," said Mexico Public Works Director Kensey Russell.

The list is separated by type or work, such as trails and sidewalks. Two of the contractors on the list are Klinger P.C. and Associates of Columbia and Bartlett and West of Jefferson City, which also are on the city's on-call engineer list. "We also looked at a couple other engineers on that list," Russell said.

Due to Klinger's familiarity with the project, ability to conduct the work and current workload for the company, he recommended the board use Klinger for the engineering work.

"Their initial contract was some $5,500 higher than what we are presenting tonight," he said. "By looking at the scope of work and looking at the site, we were able to agree on a lesser amount."

Once the contract is signed with Klinger, it will then go to MoDOT, which will obligate the funds, and the engineering design phase will start. The city would need railroad permits to put sidewalks underneath the railroad overpass, as there are different rules governing sidewalks within railroad rights-of-way. That section will be skipped for now due to project timeframe for the other sections of sidewalk, Russell said. "We'll be looking at that as another phase of the project for updating those sidewalks," he said.

The council approved the resolution.

In other business:

Council approved $83,000 contract with Plan B Development of Mexico to replace two wasting aerated sludge and recirculating aerated sludge pumps at the wastewater treatment facility. Funding will come from savings from line item purchases of closed circuit TV cameras, the cast-in-place pipe project and some budget reserves. Staff will budget for the replacement of two other pumps needing replacement for 2019-2020. Council entered into an agreement with Mexico Optimist Club and the services it provides through youth programming, such as youth sport leagues, for $5,000. This is a yearly renewal of the agreement, established in 2009, in which the city provides funds to the Optimists. Since 2015 the city has provided $5,000 to the organization. Prior to 2015, the city would provide reimbursement of Optimist participation scholarships. Scholarship reimbursements were never more than $5,000. The city is continuing its annual street maintenance and the next portion of the project is to conduct a Micro Seal by placing a water repelling sealant on city streets. Work will focus on downtown and streets surrounding the downtown area. This is a re-bid of one advertised earlier this year. Two contractors submitted bids and Microsurfacing Contractors, LLC of Bridgeton was the low bid at $99,974.90. Engineer's estimate was $109,606.70 for the project. Council approved the bid. Two sections of pipe need to be added to a cast-in-place pipe project contract with Insituform Technologies U.S.A. Sections of pipe needing repairs are on Yale Street and South Clark Street, serving the Groves Sinclair Station. This increases the original contract amount of $196,651.25 by $23,521.63. The project would come in under its budget limit of $250,000. The updated contract includes cleaning, pre-lining CCTV and inspection work. Remaining work in the original contract includes lateral tap repairs and manhole lining. The council approved the contract change. Council approved the purchase of a three-quarter ton pickup mounted trash tipper for the Parks Maintenance Department from Elliot Equipment Co. of Grandview for $16,220. Budget allows up to $25,000 for the trash collection apparatus. Approved appointment of Sandy Benn to the Twenty-First Century Fund Inc. board for a term ending August 2020. The Twenty-First Century Fund was established to promote economic development in the community, but now mostly distributes scholarships. Even with Benn's appointment, there are still two vacant positions on the board.