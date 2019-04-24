The University of Missouri Extension will host a garden program May 10 at the Brookfield Public Library focused on ornamental plants.

Topics will include all-American selections, ornamental plant diseases and insect pests, soil health, creatures you may encounter in the garden or yard, and butterflies. An optional tour of the Senate Bill 40 Greenhouse in Brookfield will take place after the program.

The program will begin at 10:15 a.m. There is no cost to attend, but participants should pre-register by calling the Adair County Extension Center at (660) 665-9866.