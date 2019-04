Thursday & Friday, May 2 & 3, the Camden Area Homeschoolers’ Drama Troupe will be performing Once Upon a…CUT! written by Madison and Megan Botta. Suitable for all ages, this full-length comedy will have you rolling with laughter. Camdenton Little Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performance starts at 7:00. At the door, tickets are $6/person or $30 per immediate family. Questions? Call (573) 286-6031 or e-mail janettespcshows@gmail.com.