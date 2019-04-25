More than 160 of your favorite businesses, professionals and things to do at the Lake will be recognized.

Lake Lifestyles magazine is hosting the 10th annual Best of the Lake party at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard (voted Best Kept Secret) from 5-8 p.m. on May 2. The public is welcome to attend and help recognize this year's winners during a social with appetizers and music provided by the i-Berrys (Best Local Band).

Winners were selected during an online voting process held earlier this year.

For more information, call 573-346-2134 or go to the Facebook event page at Best of the Lake 2019 Party.