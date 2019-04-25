Austin was able to prove she had been in a car accident that prevented her from appearing in court on April 17 as scheduled.

A Miller County judge has given a woman accused of failure to appear for a court appearance a break after she was able to prove she was in a car accident the night before her scheduled date.

Last week Miller County Judge Jon Kaltenbronn had issued a no bond warrant for Elizabeth Austin, 24. She was originally arrested in February on child endangerment and possession charges after her 6-month old baby was rushed to the University of Kansas Health System for treatment of burns to over 33 percent of her body. The baby tested positive for amphetamines.

Kantenbronn rescinded the no bond warrant and reinstated the original bond of $100,000, after Austin voluntarily showed up after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

In March Austin had appeared in court as ordered but after admitting she would not pass a drug test, had been rescheduled to April 17.

Austin was arrested in February after a Miller County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call at her residence.The officer noticed severe burns, peeling and blistering on the body of the 4-year-old child going from the waist to the baby’s head.

According to court documents, Austin told the officer that she put the six-month-old in the bathtub and started the water for the bath. She alleged that she left the bathroom with the water still running and the baby in the bathtub to tend to her oldest child. Her 4-year-old, the oldest child, was allegedly walking around with a knife and Austin was trying to get the knife from the child.

Austin told officers that the two-year-old was in the bathroom with the baby while she was trying to take the knife away from the other child.

Officers searched the residence on two different occasions and found methamphetamine during the first search. Officers found a large digital scale during the second search of the residence. Austin’s other children were removed from the home, according to court documents.