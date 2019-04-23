Timothy Eugene Haden, 60, of Rocky Mount, formerly of Hatton, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning April 18, 2019 in his home.

He was born on September 16, 1958, the son of the late David H. Haden and Mittie V. (Shyrock) of Hatton.

He is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Sandra Reinhart; brother, Bryan Dennis Haden; sister-in-law, Marlene Haden; niece, Michelle Haden; and nephews, Bryan Haden and Liam Haden.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents; and Brother David Haden.

As a young man, Tim worked with his Papa on the family’s grain and livestock farm. He owned The Coral Western Wear & Saddle store in Kingdom City & Mexico while still helping his father on the farm. He held several car sales & manufactured home sales positions at dealerships in the area before beginning work as an Inspector for the Manufactured Housing Department of the Public Service Commission. He was promoted to Inspector Supervisor and then to Manager of that department where he served for a total of 20 years.

His most recent employment was with the City of Lake Ozark as the Community Development Deputy Director.

Tim was an avid boater and loved spending time on the Lake.

He enjoyed throwing darts and playing pool. He loved technology and always kept busy. He was a private person, a hard worker with strong attention to detail, had a photographic memory, and strong work ethic. It was a lifetime goal of his to live and retire at Lake Ozark.

Tim received a Citizen Service Citation from the Missouri State Water Patrol in 2004, deemed a hero for saving the life of a drowning child after a family’s boat capsized.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hatton.

Memorial donations are suggested to Lake Regional Hospice, American Cancer Society, or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.