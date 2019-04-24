The new field house, tech shop, and exterior construction is moving forward according to plan.

Ongoing renovations and construction topped the list of agenda items for the School of the Osage Board of Education meeting this week.

The board meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Mon., April 22. On the agenda were updates on several ongoing renovation and construction projects.

According to construction reports the district’s project to update and improve the auditorium and other performing arts spaces is proceeding according to expectations and well within budget. Bids for audio-visual equipment, furniture, and “working” lights are underway.

Several Board members asked if new “working” lights are essential at this time and were advised that now may be a good time to approve replacements because they are more easily reached while the other updates are being made. In addition, replacing the “working” lights for routine auditorium daily use and cleaning is just one more element of a complete auditorium update. As one Board member noted, newer lighting will likely be more cost-efficient in the long-run.

The new field house, tech shop, and exterior construction is moving forward according to plan. The district will be holding their May board meeting in the new field house to showcase the new facility. At that meeting, the contractor will present a six to twelve week “look ahead” regarding anticipated work and completion dates. Later in May, all the equipment needed for the Tech Shop should be in place.

The new 9,000 square-foot field house, similar in size to its predecessor, will be two stories and double the space featuring new locker rooms and a storm shelter in the bottom while additional classroom space, a meeting room and new possible offices sit above. The original field house will also see an upgrade with additional locker room space, restrooms and a larger concession area.

The approval of a $23 million bond issue and the resources of a capital improvement fund have allowed School of the Osage to move forward with major renovations and construction.The next regularly scheduled SOTO BOE meeting is May 20, a change required due to Memorial Day on May 27.