Lucas will now compete for an additional $1500 scholarship among the other 16 regional winners in Missouri.

At the Missouri School Board’s spring regional meeting hosted by the Camdenton R-III School Board on April 9th, Lucas Mosher was presented with a $1000 Belcher Scholarship. This scholarship was awarded to Mosher based on his academic performance, extra-curricular activities and the quality of his essay. Lucas will now compete for an additional $1500 scholarship among the other 16 regional winners in Missouri. Members of the Camdenton School Board were present to congratulate Lucas on his accomplishment. At this meeting, critical information was presented regarding proposed state legislation that will have consequences and impact our local school district if passed. Information was shared regarding school funding for the next school year. The evening ended with an engaging presentation by students and administrators regarding the GO CAPS program at Camdenton High School.