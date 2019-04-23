Welch says that when they were moving out of their previous location, they had to sort through hundreds of law books and recycle many.

After more than 40 years, Phillips McElyea Carpenter & Welch are moving from their location next to the Camden County Courthouse. In December 2018, the Camden County commission announced it would be purchasing the site for a price of $600,000 over a 20-year lease. The property is located across the street from the courthouse and next door to the county’s parking lot.

Charles McElyea joined the firm, known as Phillips and Parrish at the time, in November of 1971 after being discharged from active duty with the U.S. Army. He says at the time of joining, he was excited to join a professional team that he believed would lead to much potential growth. He says he has also always been impressed with Camdenton R-III, which members of his family attend.

Dave Welch grew up in St. Louis and came to the lake to join the same firm in 1978. Welch was straight out of law school and looking for the same potential opportunities that drove McElyea to the lake as well.

Over their 40+ years working together, the pair says they have seen many changes. Of course, at the front of those changes is the use of technology. Welch says that when they were moving out of their previous location, they had to sort through hundreds of law books and recycle many, as most of the information gathered today is online. The firm at one time has six attorneys and a title company, alongside the law firm itself. There were nearly 20 employees working for the firm at its busiest.

“Now, we’re in the process of slowing down a little bit, but remaining active and still practicing,” McElyea said.

Over their time in the area, the pair says they have been fortunate enough to see many of their co-workers move onto bigger things. This includes seeing three employees leave to become judges, one become the former president of Missouri Bar and more. McElyea says the firm has always been very active in the community, and Welch agrees.

“The lake has a great local Bar association,” Welch said. “For the most part, the attorneys get along quite well, interact well. That isn’t always the case in bigger, more cutthroat markets.”

He says the lake is an area with a very good legal community with many other factors that have made it easy to call it home for 48 years. He recalls many changes to the lake over the years, including the simple fact of travel time from Camdenton to Osage Beach changing dramatically when the expressway was put in. However, the biggest aspect McElyea points out that makes practicing law at the lake unique is the sheer amounts of unique cases presented.

The pair has no intentions of retirement anytime soon, though they will see where they stand as time moves on. McElyea says they have a year lease on the new location and over the next few months, they will continue to work eight hours days and figure out the best path forward.

Phillips McElyea Carpenter & Welch can now be found at. 109 E US-54 Suite 103, Camdenton, MO 65020.