For the first time in 12 years, there’s a new mayor in Lake Ozark.

In a race that drew little attention, Gerry Murawski unseated longtime mayor Johnnie Franzeskos.

Murawski is no stranger to city government. Prior to his election as mayor, he had been serving as an aldermen and spearheaded the effort to bring public transportation to the Bagnell Dam Strip last summer.

As he steps into his seat as mayor, Murawski said he is looking forward to the challenges and working with the residents of Lake Ozark.

Murawski’s longterm goal for the city is maintaining financial stability.

“Like all small cities our longer term goals are to maintain financial viability, safety within our community, and our infrastructure. This is our prime responsibility. Additionally, our team is committed to increasing our economic development by demonstrating a willingness to work with those prospects who can add value to our community.

We are, also, aware of our need for workforce housing and will support new ideas to develop and grow this badly needed segment,” he said. “Since approximately 90% of our city revenue is derived from sales tax the city team will work with our businesses and make our business district more attractive for visitors and prospective businesses alike.”

One of the major challenges facing the city is much-needed road repairs in some areas. Within the 8 square miles of the city, there are 103 roads. Most of which, Murawski said while running for office, were in good shape. It’s the roads that need repair that are the challenge.

The city recently had a comprehensive report done listing the needed road repairs and prioritizing the projects.

“We are establishing a temporary citizens Road Committee to review the findings of our Road Assessment and our budget. That committee is expected to make recommendations to our board on viable solutions to the residents and our board,” he said.

Murawski said he enjoys working with the public and is hopeful more residents will get involved.

“We enjoy having residents attend our city meetings. I wish more would attend and get an idea of what we do. We have community engagement in the process by serving on our boards and committees. Those are Utilities, Planning and Zoning, Adjustments, Budget, and the new and temporary Roads committee,” he said.