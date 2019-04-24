Lawrence (Larry) Haines, age 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away of Friday, April 12, 2019 at Christian Health Care in Lebanon, Missouri.

Larry was born on December 12, 1938 in Gresham, Oregon. He was the son of Homer David and Leona Elsie Haines. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Camdenton, Missouri.

Larry was a Chef at the Arvada, Colorado Elks Lodge where he met Janet, they were married in the Elks Lodge on December 28, 1980. They were re-married on July 25, 1998 at Visitation Catholic Church in Vienna, Missouri.

Larry enjoyed fishing with his two sons Ken and Larry John. Larry was a Charter Member of the Laurie Elks Lodge and the Camdenton Moose Lodge. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Camdenton, Missouri.

Larry is survived by his wife Janet (Jan) of the home and a son Kenneth Haines and a daughter Teresa Miller of Lincoln, Nebraska, two grandchildren, Andrew Miller and Danelle (Justin) Arleque of Lincoln, Nebraska and three great grandchildren, a brother James (Rosie) Haines of Sioux City, Iowa and two sisters, Diane Muth of Napa, California, and Arlene Thompson of Riverside, California and two stepdaughters Janalee Park Rogers of Scappoose, Oregon and Valerie Park of Santa Fe, New Mexico, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Homer and His mother Leona Haines, his son Larry John Haines, two brothers Tom and John Haines, and three sisters, Barbara Rochester, Carol Hageman and Patricia Talbott. Funeral mass will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Camdenton, Missouri with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Anthony Cemetery Fund and left at the church.