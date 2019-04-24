All three events will provide free, confidential screenings for depression, anxiety and suicide, as well as for alcohol and drug abuse.

May is Mental Health Month, and Lake Regional Health System is partnering with several local organizations to present the following Mental Health Awareness Days in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

· Camden County Mental Health Awareness Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, Camden County Library Meeting Room, 89 Rodeo Road. Event partners include Camden County Health Department, Compass Health, Ozarks Rural Health Network and University of Missouri Extension.

· Miller County Mental Health Awareness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, Eldon Community Center, 309 E. 2nd St. Event partners include Capital Region Medical Center, Compass Health, Miller County Health Department, Ozarks Rural Health Network and University of Missouri Extension.

· Morgan County Mental Health Awareness Day, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Morgan County Health Department, 104 W. Lafayette St., Versailles. Event partners include Capital Region Medical Center, Burrell Behavioral Health, Morgan County Health Department, Prairie Hills/Katy Trail Community Health – Versailles and University of Missouri Extension.

The goal of Mental Health Awareness Days is to raise awareness and educate the public about mental health while striving to remove the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

All three events will provide free, confidential screenings for depression, anxiety and suicide, as well as for alcohol and drug abuse.

In addition, interactive exhibits will explore how to boost mental health and general wellness.

For more information on each event, visit lakeregional.com/MentalHealth or call Lake Regional Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.