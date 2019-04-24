Volunteers were recognized for contributing a total of 39,510 service hours to the hospital in 2018.

Lake Regional Health System honored its hospital volunteers during the Auxiliary annual meeting, held April 16 at Tan-Tar-A Resort.

Volunteers were recognized for contributing a total of 39,510 service hours to the hospital in 2018. Individuals also were recognized for total hours contributed to the hospital throughout their volunteer service.

“Our volunteers generously support Lake Regional through many service roles,” said Terri Hall, director of Fund Development and Auxiliary Services at Lake Regional. “We thank them for their devotion to helping others in need.”

During the dinner, Jayne Brown, Auxiliary president, presented a check for $78,000 to Lake Regional Health System CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE, on behalf of the Auxiliary. The funds were raised through sales at Lake Regional’s gift shops, as well as through various fundraising events.

“Every day, volunteers show up to spread kindness and cheer throughout Lake Regional,” Henry said. “They are a calming, comforting presence for our patients and their families, and they support our staff in countless ways. We are pleased to recognize them for their contributions and service.”

Started in 1977, the Lake Regional Hospital Auxiliary now has 310 members of all ages. The volunteers are a diverse group that includes of retirees, doctors, active businessmen, high school students and other community members. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles that fit their own special talents and interests. They also assist staff with community events and host the annual ball, one of the hospital’s largest fundraisers.

For more information on volunteering at Lake Regional, call 573-348-8264 or visitlakeregional.com/volunteers. To view a complete list of volunteers who were recognized, visit lakeregional.com/news.