Lake Regional Health System will offer free sports physical clinics this spring for area middle school and high school students. The clinics will meet MSHSAA requirements for participation in school sports practices and games.

Lake Regional will provide the physicals for Tuscumbia, School of the Osage, Iberia and Camdenton as follows. Please note, all events are at the high schools, except Iberia, which will be held at Lake Regional Clinic – Iberia.

· School of the Osage High School: 3:30–6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, School of the Osage High School

· Iberia High School: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Lake Regional Clinic – Iberia

· Camdenton High School: 3:30–6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Camdenton High School

Students should wear loose-fitting clothing and have a parent or guardian present.

The general and musculoskeletal exam includes height, weight, blood pressure and vision checks. Sports physicals do not replace well-child exams and do not include immunizations. Only sports physicals will be offered at these events; students will not be able to receive physicals for other activities, such as scouting.

For more information on Tuscumbia, call Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon at 573-392-5654. For School of the Osage and Camdenton, call Lake Regional Orthopedics at 573-302-3990. For Iberia, call Lake Regional Clinic – Iberia at 573-793-6900.

Lake Regional Sports Medicine serves area athletes with comprehensive care of sports injuries and athletic trainer services. The providers include a board-certified orthopedic and sports medicine specialist and a foot and ankle specialist, as well as orthopedic surgeons at Lake Regional Orthopedics. For more information, visit lakeregional.com/SportsMedicine.