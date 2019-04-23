Jack Elwood Williams of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 from complications related to a recent fall.

Born in a small farm house in Ojai, California on July 12th 1929, he was one of four sons of Clarence and Ada Williams.

Jack graduated from Nordhoff High School in 1947 having served as the Associated Student Body President, attended Boys State and later graduated from UCLA where he excelled in mathematics as well as track and field athletics as a pole-vaulter.

He became an accomplished business executive working for both Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, California, Charlotte, North Carolina and Huntington Beach, California then later moving to Pacific Mutual Insurance in Newport Beach, California. Jack was also an accomplished volunteer donating thousands of hours to Irvine Ranch Boy Scout Troop 36 and then later the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at Lake Ozark where he and his wife Bessie became solid members of the community upon their retirement.

He is survived by two of his brothers Jim and Glenn, children Michael S. Williams, David Williams and wife Moy, Pete Williams and wife Tina, Carol Windover and step-son from his marriage to Bessie Mae Williams, Michael Lumbard and his wife Susan along with numerous grandchildren, nephews, cousins and assorted relatives throughout the country.

A community gathering is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th at Ruthie D’s Restaurant, 4466 Horseshoe Bend Parkway, Lake Ozark at 3 pm and is open to anyone interested in attending. Donations may be sent to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 085-03-06. Semper Paratus

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.